Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Department of Justice reported Friday that Daniel Kramer, 50, of Quincy, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, 60 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 120 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the DOJ, the 120-month sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other while the 60-month sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the 120-month sentences.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the government presented evidence that Kramer had sold methamphetamine to a source working with law enforcement multiple times before officers with the Illinois State Police, West Central Illinois Task Force and Quincy Police Department served a search warrant on his residence.

During the search, officers found 300 grams of methamphetamine and 11 firearms. Kramer, a convicted felon, admitted he possessed all 11 firearms.

Kramer was indicted in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in June 2022.

