Quincy University holds mass for Father Augustus Tolton

Mass for Fr. Tolton
Mass for Fr. Tolton
By Anna Brandon
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki celebrated a memorial mass for the 125th anniversary of the death of Father Augustus Tolton on Friday at 12:15 p.m., at the St. Francis Solanus Chapel located at Quincy University.

Born in 1854, Tolton’s family escaped slavery by crossing the Mississippi River into Illinois in 1862. Tolton was allowed to attend St. Peter’s Catholic School in Quincy, and he attended Quincy College, now University.

He was ordained into the priesthood in Rome at the age of 31. He returned to the United States to become the first African-American priest.

Tolton held his first public mass at St. Boniface Church in Quincy and became pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church and school. He was reassigned to Chicago to fulfill his calling to serve God.

“The significance of the Memorial Mass is to continue to pray for the canonization of Venerable Fr. Augustus Tolton,” said Father John Doctor, OFM, vice president for mission and ministry. “This celebration also calls to mind Fr. Tolton’s life story, especially his perseverance, in spite of many obstacles, to pursue his priestly vocation as the first African-American priest in the United States. We also celebrate the impact that he had on the Catholic communities of Quincy and Chicago.”

