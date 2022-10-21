Renovations coming to veterans memorial in Macomb

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Flags of Love and Memorial Bricks Committee is in the process of renovating a veteran’s brick memorial in Chandler Park.

Formed over 50 years ago, Flags of Love began by putting up American flags around the park for Veteran’s Day, Independence Day, Patriot’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Flag Day.

Each flag would have the name of a veteran who lived in McDonough County and had passed. Now, the volunteer-based group has transitioned to a brick memorial. However, the portion of the current brick memorial, which stands to the north of the Ruth Watts Memorial Fountain, is beginning to show it’s age.

Flags of Love Chairman Marcia LeFante said they are working to replace the cracked cement with memorial bricks to match the other side of the fountain.

“By renovating the memorial that’s there now, it’s our way of continuing to honor our veterans,” Le Fante said. “This community is very strong in helping to keep this spirit alive.”

LeFante added that four new benches will surround the renovation with landscaping upgrades to come.

Flags of Love is relying on donations and sponsorship bricks to make the project possible.

