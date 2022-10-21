Roof of home on York Street catches fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out in the roof of a home on York Street Friday afternoon.

According to firefighters, they were called around 2:30 p.m. when smoke could be seen coming from the home’s roof.

Officials said they were not 100% sure how the fire started, but know the fire was related to some contract work.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the Quincy Fire Department.

