Roof of home on York Street catches fire

House fire on York Street
House fire on York Street(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out in the roof of a home on York Street Friday afternoon.

According to firefighters, they were called around 2:30 p.m. when smoke could be seen coming from the home’s roof.

Officials said they were not 100% sure how the fire started, but know the fire was related to some contract work.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the Quincy Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
Amy Lannerd
Judge Amy Lannerd assigned as Fourth District Appellate justice
eugene field extension
Hannibal School Board discusses calendar extension for Eugene Field Elementary
Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
Sunset Senior Living rendering
Sunset Senior Living holds groundbreaking for new skilled nursing facility

Latest News

An Illinois pharmacist prepares a vaccine.
IDPH strongly recommends COVID-19 boosters, flu shots before winter surge
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
Mass for Fr. Tolton
Quincy University holds mass for Father Augustus Tolton
Fr. John Doctor, QU, starts the mass for Fr. Augustus Tolton.
Mass for Fr. Tolton