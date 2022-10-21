Scotland County Ambulance Service to replace decades-old vehicle

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - First responders in one Tri-State county are looking forward to the possibility of getting a new ambulance.

Scotland County Commissioners are granting $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Scotland County Ambulance Service.

They’re giving the ARPA money to the ambulance service so they can update a vehicle they’ve been using for two decades.

The ambulance has been with the Scotland County Ambulance Service for nearly 20 years.

Scotland County Ambulance Service Executive Director Eric Byrn said the added miles of emergency transports the pandemic called for put a lot of strain on the vehicle.

“We’re starting to travel farther and farther to farther destinations hospital wise,” said Byrn.

As the spread of COVID-19 slows, he said more people are getting active and seeing their doctors regularly, causing hospitals to fill up.

“Everywhere is full, and it’s not only that they’re full, it’s they don’t have the staff sometimes to take care of it,” Byrn said.

When hospitals are full, his team has to transport patients to Southern Missouri facilities, which has contributed to the more than 300,000 miles on the ambulance, and the reason they can’t use it for emergencies anymore.

“You gotta stop, shut it off and turn it back on and then it’ll go again,” said Byrn. “Or you gotta clear the code, take it to the shop, clear the code and go that route again.”

But they won’t have to deal with that much longer because they’re getting a new vehicle with up-to-date safety features, like a power load that allows for easier transportation of patients.

“To be able to lift patients where basically you push a button and it lifts and loads the patient for you,” said Byrn. “So it takes a lot of strain off our crew.”

Scotland County Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling said the allocation of ARPA funds to the Scotland County Ambulance Service is an investment in the safety of Scotland County Residents.

“If you get sick somewhere out in the county and fifty miles away from town you need some way to get there quick, to the hospital,” said Ebeling.

Byrn said the new ambulance will cost over $200,000 dollars.

He said the ambulance service will dip into funds they have saved and take out a loan from a bank to cover the rest of the purchase.

The ARPA funds will go out once the new vehicle has been delivered in January or February of next year.

Byrn said along with the purchase of a new ambulance, he’s short staffed and looking to hire some full and part-time paramedics and EMTs.

If interested in applying, call the Scotland County Ambulance Service at 660-465-2111

You can find more information here.

