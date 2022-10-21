Social media campaign boosting awareness of campus food pantry

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - In an effort to raise awareness about the available resources to students at Western Illinois University, the WIU Department of Communication’s social media lab began a campaign for the school’s food pantry.

Associate Professor of Communications Josh Averbeck said the idea stemmed from a campaign class this semester. The class released a survey and found that not many students were aware a food pantry existed on campus.

“We’ve had over 4,000% increase in activity on Facebook and something similar on Instagram,” Averbeck said. “Students are responding, the community is responding and I think more students are taking advantage.”

In addition to raising awareness, Averbeck said the campaign has become a platform to erase any misconceptions that surround the food assistance program.

“We want to just share that this is a resource for students,” Averbeck added. “If you get a box of pasta, that’s one less thing you have to buy and you can spend that $2 on books, tuition and rent.”

One volunteer at the food pantry told WGEM that more students are using the service compared to last year.

The food pantry is located in Horrabin Hall, room 10. The pantry is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Latest News

Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling
The new Looking for Lincoln sign that sits outisde of the Illini Community Hospital.
Workers install 9 new Looking for Lincoln signs with collectible rubbing medallions
Last Hannibal night hike of the year coming up
