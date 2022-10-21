Starting to feel more like early summer

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday with some pretty seasonable temperatures, as we are in the 40s. We have a cold front to the north of us running through Minnesota, North/South Dakota and into Montana. As this front approaches the Tri-States the pressure gradient between it and an area of high pressure over the southeast U.S. will tighten. (The cold front will not be able to make it through here though.) That means wind speeds will increase through the morning. Sustained winds will be about 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 28 mph. With warm southwesterly flow and lots of sunshine, daytime highs will be noticeably warmer. Most of us will see highs in the upper 70s, but a few locations such as Hannibal and Shelbina, MO, will be near 80°. While the southwesterly winds will bring us a gradual increase in moisture, relative humidity (RH) will still be very low. RH will drop into the 20% range this afternoon. Therefore, we will have a heightened fire danger today. It is suggested that outdoor burning is avoided.

We will have mostly clear skies tonight with winds continuing to flow out of the south/southwest. Gusts up to 22 mph will be possible. On that account, lows will be warmer in the 50s.

The weekend is looking even warmer yet, as we continue to feel more like early summer. It is going to be getting pretty windy though, especially on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.