Sugar Cookie Open raises funds for local charities and first responders

QUINCY (WGEM) - Golfers took to the course Friday for the return of the Sugar Cookie Open at the Quincy Country Club.

This edition is the second time the tournament has occurred in Quincy.

Founder Jared Ogden, a former navy seal, said the tournament gets its name from a basic underwater demolition navy seal training procedure.

“When they say make a sugar cookie, that means go to the surf zone, get wet in the Pacific Ocean, and then roll around in the sand, get sandy from head to toe and then whatever happens... six-mile run, classroom work, obstacle course... whatever it is, now you’re wet and sandy doing it,” said Ogden.

For the open, sand was provided and those who chose to participate got sprayed down from the Quincy Fire Department, had to roll in the sand and then play a hole of golf.

Winners were given a tactical dive watch.

Ogden said the tournament is a fun way to support local first responders and those who served the country, with each hole bearing a monument to a fallen hero.

“Honoring those who have sacrificed everything for our freedoms is everything... it’s the fabric of our country. We’ve got to honor those sacrifices and not forget the family members that have been left behind,” said Ogden.

Some of the charities benefiting from the event include the Quincy Fire Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois Veterans Home and PGA for Hope.

Ogden said planning for next year’s tournament begins on Saturday.

You can find more information here.

RELATED: Sugar Cookie Open returning for second year

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.