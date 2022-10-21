Sunset Senior Living holds groundbreaking for new skilled nursing facility

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a new senior living facility coming to Quincy, and city leaders and residents gathered Thursday for it’s groundbreaking.

Sunset Home plans to build a 106-bed, skilled nursing facility across the street from their current building at 418 Washington. The new building will be at 728 South 4th street.

CEO and Administrator Jerry Neal said the new facility will save them money and be more energy efficient.

“Long-term care is a tough business model to begin with and when you add the extra stresses that that building puts on us, it was obvious that we needed a new building,” Neal said.

The new facility will feature household models with residential units, so seniors will no longer have semi-private rooms in an institutional building. They will be broken into pods, many with their own kitchens, bathrooms and private rooms.

The new facility will be more than 90,000 square feet. Neal said the size will allow them to be more fully staffed with employees, as their space right now is too big.

Therapy Director Terry Montgomery said the new therapy center will benefit the residents.

“We will have more room to work with them in one area now and it will just be more social interactive as we are doing our therapy sessions as well too,” Montgomery said. “It’s gonna be a vast improvement from where we are now.”

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said there is a rising number of senior citizens who need to live at facilities like Sunset Home.

“Housing is a critical issue facing Quincy. This is one of those housing issues that is in short supply,” Troup said.

Troup said his mother-in-law lives there and he thinks the new facility will continue to make her feel cared for.

“In that transition of a hospital stay to coming here, the conversation went from ‘When do I get to home?’ to ‘I know I can’t go home, but I can’t think of a better place to be,’” he said.

Neal said the project will cost more than $34 million. He said they need to raise about $5.5 million.

They plan to demolish the building at 418 Washington and build a 24-bed assisted living facility there.

History of Sunset Senior Living

According to its website, Sunset Senior Living began over 130 years ago when Mr. & Mrs. Charles Pfeiffer offered their home at 418 Washington in Quincy to several older people who needed care through their remaining days.

The need for care eventually grew larger than what the Pfeiffers expected so they donated the home to the St. Louis German Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church with the agreement that the membership operate the residence as a home for the aged. In December of 1889 the home was incorporated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.