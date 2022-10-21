Supply chain issues may increase electric bills

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) - Electric bills may soon be on the rise due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative Manager of Member Services Travis Mathes said essential items such as residential transformers and poles now have a 1-2 year wait time, while prices have skyrocketed.

Mathes said prices have increased 67% on the poles and 98% on the residential transformers.

He said the same goes for bucket trucks as well.

“We’re, for example, getting trucks in now that were ordered two years ago. And the price when we ordered them two years ago... it’s $40,000 to $50,000 more right now,” said Mathes.

He said if any of their current trucks break down or get into an accident, the electric cooperative would have to wait until 2026 to replace the bucket truck.

All of these supply issues and cost increases are making it increasingly difficult to plan and budget for the future said Mathes.

He said for that reason, some consumers may start seeing their electric rates increasing.

“What you’re seeing is a lot of electric cooperatives, of course we’re not for profit. I like to compare it to a kitchen sponge. You absorb as much in your kitchen sponge as you can before those things start to runoff. Well, our sponges are all getting full and things are beginning to runoff,” said Mathes.

He urges anyone planning on building a new home or new grain bins for example, to plan ahead.

“Even if it’s 6-8 months out or two years down the road... now is the time to start planning for those things because what used to take us just a few weeks to build and plan for, now is taking months,” said Mathes.

Anyone with questions or issues are urged to contact their electric provider for more information.

You can reach the Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.