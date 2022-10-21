Volunteers clean up Simpkin-Brown Cemetery

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A group of Griggsville residents have cleaned up a good portion of the Simpkin-Brown Cemetery that was said to have been neglected for decades.

Bob Evans, who facilitated the cleanup, said it was time to do something about it. The cemetery had overgrown grass, moss-coated stones, and a rusted out entry gate, which has now been replaced by a new gate donated from resident Deana Jones.

“The local folks have been real helpful with getting it spruced up,” Evans said. “I think it’s something they can be proud of.”

Evans contacted about a dozen of Griggsville residents from different professions to volunteer their expertise.

Some helped clean up brush, mow the grass and lay cement.

Resident Keith Elledge got together with Dean Couch, who ran his plasma cutting table, donated the Simpkin-Brown Cemetery letters above the gate.

“We just decided to clean the place up,” Elledge said. “Because I remember when I was a kid the place looked awful.”

Elledge was born and raised a quarter mile from the cemetery and never set foot in there until he volunteered there.

Members from the Pike County Military Heritage Museum showed up in full uniform on Friday.

“The cemetery here has the two civil war veterans buried here,” said Denny Dodd, who was there to re-enact the Civil War-era. “And it also has two veterans from the War of 1812.”

Dodd said he was also representing his great-great uncle buried there who served in the Civil War.

He said cleaning up the cemetery is great for heritage tourism, too.

Evans said the clean-up is still ongoing. They are deciding whether or not to keep the rusted gates since they could be original elements. He said they would also like to straighten out the tombstones.

Evans said volunteers are welcome and should call the newly appointed cemetery contact Linda Patton at 217-370-8020.

Find a Grave: Simpkin-Brown Cemetery

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.