WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Take On La Plata On The Postseason Dirt In The Show Me State!

CHS Facing The Lady Bulldogs Of La Plata In Sectional Post-Season Action On The Road This Evening
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Canton Lady Tigers are back on the postseason dirt this evening facing The Lady Bulldogs of La Plata in Sectional action in the “Show Me State.” CHS head coach Kristyn Arens entered this 5:00 p.m. match-up very confident in her team’s abilities considering that the Lady Tigers have averaged scoring 8 runs a game so far this season.

The Lady Tigers also have solid pitching and big game experience. We’ll check in with coach Arens for more details regarding her team’s abilities to adapt and adjust to any situation as they continue their march towards a possible state championship on the dirt.

