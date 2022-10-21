WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Focused On Facing John Burroughs This Weekend On The Prep Gridiron In St. Louis

Senior Jackson Stratton And The (4-4) QND Raiders Are Ready To Hit The Road For The 2nd Straight Week
Raiders Football Team Taking Part In The Annual QND Homecoming Parade
Raiders Football Team Taking Part In The Annual QND Homecoming Parade
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s another win that the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders must be able to secure if the “Blue & Gold” hope to get an invite to the IHSA’s postseason party on Saturday. That’s a scenario that the Raiders are used to hearing about these days at 10th & Jackson. (4-4) QND is set to travel to Burroughs High School, in the “Show Me State”, to take on the (4-4) Bombers on the prep gridiron in St. Louis (1:00 pm). If the Raiders win that road game this weekend, it will be QND’s 5th victory of the season. That mark will be good enough for senior Dalton Miller and his teammates to secure a coveted IHSA playoff invite. By the way, the Raiders are (2-1) playing on the road this season after beating the Warriors of Granite City last Friday 49-0.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol on the QND campus and caught up with senior running back/linebacker Jackson Stratton and head coach Jack Cornell. Both men took timeout to share their thoughts on the challenge ahead for the Raiders.

Note: The QND Raiders vs. Burroughs Football Game Wil Be Aired “LIVE” On Saturday (WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM) (Kickoff Set For 1:00 PM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Take On La Plata On The Postseason Dirt In The Show Me State!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Face La Plata On The MSHSAA Post-Season Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Face La Plata During The MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Beat La Plata On The MSHSAA Softball Post-Season Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Keokuk Plays Host To Fort Madison On The IGHSAU Post-Season Volleyball Court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Battles to A 3-2 Win Over Keokuk During Post-Season Volleyball Action

Sports

NUMBERS GAME: QU basketball players tell story behind the digits on the jersey

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Numbers are important to game officials, media and fans, but they often carry a deep personal significance to the player wearing the jersey.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Southeastern Lady Suns Face The Illini West Lady Chargers On The Volleyball Court In Carthage

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Lady Suns Post A 2-0 Win Over Illini West During IHSA Volleyball Action

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Volleyball Court In Grand Style

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Faces Rock Island On The Volleyball Court In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Macomb Lady Bombers Venture To Mendon To Pay A Visit On The Lady Mustangs Of Unity On The Volleyball Court

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Post A 2-1 Win On The Volleyball Court Over Unity High On The Road

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 18) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Prepares To Face Top-Seeded Collinsville On Wednesday And The Hawks Of Central Lee Are Set To Hit The Post-Season Gridiron On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Soccer Team Prepares To Face Top-Seeded Collinsville On The Pitch On Wednesday

Sports

QHS Soccer Team Prepares For Their Next Post-Season Challenge At Collinsville

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) John Wood Blazers Basketball Team Rolls To A (3-0) Slate On Sunday During Scrimmages On The Hardwood

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Basketball Team Rolls To A (3-0) Slate On The Hardwood During Scrimmages On Sunday