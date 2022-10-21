WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Focused On Facing John Burroughs This Weekend On The Prep Gridiron In St. Louis

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s another win that the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders must be able to secure if the “Blue & Gold” hope to get an invite to the IHSA’s postseason party on Saturday. That’s a scenario that the Raiders are used to hearing about these days at 10th & Jackson. (4-4) QND is set to travel to Burroughs High School, in the “Show Me State”, to take on the (4-4) Bombers on the prep gridiron in St. Louis (1:00 pm). If the Raiders win that road game this weekend, it will be QND’s 5th victory of the season. That mark will be good enough for senior Dalton Miller and his teammates to secure a coveted IHSA playoff invite. By the way, the Raiders are (2-1) playing on the road this season after beating the Warriors of Granite City last Friday 49-0.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol on the QND campus and caught up with senior running back/linebacker Jackson Stratton and head coach Jack Cornell. Both men took timeout to share their thoughts on the challenge ahead for the Raiders.

Note: The QND Raiders vs. Burroughs Football Game Wil Be Aired “LIVE” On Saturday (WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM) (Kickoff Set For 1:00 PM)

