WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Team Set To Start The (2022-23) Season On November 7

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Depth! Western Illinois University will have that this season when their women’s basketball team hits the hardwood to open their (2022-23) season on November 7 against the University of Minnesota. Western head coach JD Gravina discussed the program’s depth this season at great length during the program’s annual WIU Women’s Basketball Media Day festivities held at Western Hall. Gravina also talked about the style of play the Leathernecks hope to showcase this year in the Summit League and of course the challenging schedule the team will face as well.

WIU will play two exhibition games this season before they open the regular season, on the road, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Leathernecks will tip-off against Columbia College on October 24 in Macomb at 6:00 p.m. Western will follow that up with a game against the Lady Hawks of Quincy University on November 1 at Western Hall. A 6:00 p.m. tip-off time has been set for that contest in McDonough County.

