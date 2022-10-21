WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Team Set To Start The (2022-23) Season On November 7

WIU Head Coach JD Gravina Excited To Start His 12th Season At The Helm Of The Leathernecks
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team Set To Open The (2022-23) Season On November 7
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team Set To Open The (2022-23) Season On November 7(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Depth! Western Illinois University will have that this season when their women’s basketball team hits the hardwood to open their (2022-23) season on November 7 against the University of Minnesota. Western head coach JD Gravina discussed the program’s depth this season at great length during the program’s annual WIU Women’s Basketball Media Day festivities held at Western Hall. Gravina also talked about the style of play the Leathernecks hope to showcase this year in the Summit League and of course the challenging schedule the team will face as well.

WIU will play two exhibition games this season before they open the regular season, on the road, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Leathernecks will tip-off against Columbia College on October 24 in Macomb at 6:00 p.m. Western will follow that up with a game against the Lady Hawks of Quincy University on November 1 at Western Hall. A 6:00 p.m. tip-off time has been set for that contest in McDonough County.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Focused On Facing John Burroughs This Weekend On The Prep Gridiron In St. Louis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Ready To Hit The Road This Weekend To Face Burroughs On The Prep Gridiron

Sports

QND Raiders Focused On Facing Burroughs On The Road This Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Take On La Plata On The Postseason Dirt In The Show Me State!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Face La Plata On The MSHSAA Post-Season Dirt

Sports

Canton Lady Tigers Softball Facing La Plata In Post-Season Action

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Face La Plata During The MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Beat La Plata On The MSHSAA Softball Post-Season Dirt

Sports

Canton Lady Tigers Take On La Plata On The MSHSAA Post-Season Softball Dirt

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Keokuk Plays Host To Fort Madison On The IGHSAU Post-Season Volleyball Court

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Battles to A 3-2 Win Over Keokuk During Post-Season Volleyball Action

Sports

NUMBERS GAME: QU basketball players tell story behind the digits on the jersey

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
Numbers are important to game officials, media and fans, but they often carry a deep personal significance to the player wearing the jersey.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Southeastern Lady Suns Face The Illini West Lady Chargers On The Volleyball Court In Carthage

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Southeastern Lady Suns Post A 2-0 Win Over Illini West During IHSA Volleyball Action

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Volleyball Court In Grand Style

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Faces Rock Island On The Volleyball Court In The Gem City