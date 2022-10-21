WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls Past Serena In The Class 1A Sectional Semifinals
Quincy Notre Dame (Jr) Forward Leo Cann Tallies 4 Goals On The Post-Season Pitch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Class 1A Mendota Sectional Semifinals
Quincy Notre Dame 9
Serena 2
QND: Leo Cann (4 Goals)
QND: Tanner Anderson (1 Goal)
QND: Jake Hoyt (1 Goal)
QND: Cole Henkenmeier (1 Goal)
Class 3A Collinsville Regional Semifinals
(7) Quincy Blue Devils 1
(1) Collinsville 3
QHS: Carter Venvertloh (1 Goal)
