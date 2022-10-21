WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls Past Serena In The Class 1A Sectional Semifinals

Quincy Notre Dame (Jr) Forward Leo Cann Tallies 4 Goals On The Post-Season Pitch
QND Head Coach Greg Reis Guides The Raiders To A 9-2 Win Over Serena
QND Head Coach Greg Reis Guides The Raiders To A 9-2 Win Over Serena(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Class 1A Mendota Sectional Semifinals

Quincy Notre Dame 9

Serena 2

QND: Leo Cann (4 Goals)

QND: Tanner Anderson (1 Goal)

QND: Jake Hoyt (1 Goal)

QND: Cole Henkenmeier (1 Goal)

Class 3A Collinsville Regional Semifinals

(7) Quincy Blue Devils 1

(1) Collinsville 3

QHS: Carter Venvertloh (1 Goal)

Sports

WIU Head Women's Basketball Coach JD Gravina Offers Insight On The (2022-23) Basketball Season

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team Set To Open The (2022-23) Season On November 7 In The Twin Cities

Sports

