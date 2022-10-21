WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) WIU Head Women’s Basketball Coach JD Gravina Offers Insight On The Upcoming (2022-23) Season On The College Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois head basketball coach JD Gravina was on hand at Western Hall earlier today during the team’s annual Media Day festivities. The women’s basketball team at WIU is set to open the new season on November 7 against the University of Minnesota. Coach Gravina met with members of the local media along with two of his top players that will be counted on heavily this season. Junior redshirt guard Jada Thorpe was on hand along with graduate student Elizabeth Lutz. The two Leatherneck guards are very upbeat about this year’s team and the challenges that the Leathernecks face playing in the Summit League this season.

We’ll check in with coach Gravina and the 5-foot-7 Lutz for their insight on this year’s team as they look to improve on their (14-15) slate from a season ago.

