Windy weekend then wet Monday

Rain looks likely Monday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have ourselves set up for what will be a very warm weekend for the region. We do expect to see daytime high temperatures running into the low 80s. That would almost be about 20 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. Normal high temps for the end of October average in the low to mid 60.

WEATHER ALERT for gusty wind Sunday(Max Inman)

But in addition to the warm temperatures, we will have a pretty windy weekend. We stand with our Weather Alert on Sunday for gusty wind in excess of 35 mph. After the weekend we are bringing in the potential for some rain showers for the tri-state area. Rain looks likely on Monday. Then scattered showers on Tuesday. We get a little bit of a break from the rain and then rain potential enters the area again Thursday and Friday.

The drought continues for the region(Max Inman)

We are in a drought across most of the region so rainfall is a welcome site in the forecast.

