Workers install 9 new Looking for Lincoln signs with collectible rubbing medallions

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County’s Abraham Lincoln connection is getting some renewed focus with the hopes that it will attract more tourists to the area.

Nine new Looking for Lincoln signs are in the process of being installed all around Pittsfield. Eight will replace the older signs and one new addition outside of the Illini Community Hospital commemorating Dr. Thomas Worthington who had a connection to Abe Lincoln is already installed.

“We’re hoping it will benefit the community from heritage tourism,” said Abraham Lincoln Project Board co-chair Kathy Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the board got a $24,000 grant to pay for the signs and city workers are chipping in to install them.

The new signage also includes medallions. The board is in the process of creating booklets where tourists can rub them on the medallions as an added incentive as a collector’s item.

Zimmerman said four out of the nine are installed and the goal is to have the rest in by the end of October.

