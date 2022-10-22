Adopt-A-Child program in need of Christmas gift donations

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A group of churches in Palmyra, Missouri are asking for your help to give gifts to kids in need this holiday season.

The Palmyra Area Ministerial Alliance is hosting Adopt-A-Child this year.

It allows children who get free and reduced lunches in the Palmyra and Marion County School Districts to get Christmas gifts from donor organizations.

Alliance president Eric Anderson thinks there will be a high need for donations this year.

“Last year we had about 37 families and over 90 kids that needed gifts and we will probably have to see that need again, if not more so,” he said.

You can pick up applications for your family at Palmyra and Philadelphia schools.

Those are due by Nov. 7 to the Zion Lutheran Church.

