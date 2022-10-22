College football player killed in school bus crash

The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to "keep fighting and keep going on." (KCAL, KCBS, KPIX)
By KCBS, KCAL, KPIX
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In California, a San Jose State University football player died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter.

It happened Friday morning not far from the university’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Cadman McWright was riding a rental scooter when he was hit in a crosswalk.

Their preliminary investigation reported that McWright was hit after the bus entered the intersection when the light was green.

The college football game set for Saturday between San Jose State and New Mexico State is now postponed.

School officials said it will be moved to a future date.

The freshman running back had appeared in just one game this season.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on York Street
Roof of home on York Street catches fire
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
Fire
Fire at Culver-Stockton College Physical Plant
Police suspect road rage incident in Broadway traffic shooting
Police suspect road rage in Broadway traffic shooting
William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Abbey Schreacke Leads QND To A Win Over Hartsburg At The Quincy Notre Dame Invite
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) Quincy Notre Dame Invite Underway On The Volleyball Courts At QU
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor