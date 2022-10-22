Coyote Hill celebrates one year of training foster families in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A Tri-State organization continues to help put children in touch with foster families.

Coyote Hill, an organization that also trains foster families, is celebrating their one year anniversary in Hannibal and they are sharing their plans to continue helping kids in need.

The Whitley’s are one step closer to becoming foster parents. On Friday, they had their last home visit with Coyote Hill to ensure their home is fit for a foster child.

“We decided to take a leap of faith and we are really excited that we did,” said Kelsey Whitley.

Whitley’s job in the Hannibal Public School District has shown her how many children need foster homes in her area.

“This is our community. This is our home,” she said. “My husband and I are both from here and being in the school system has really opened our eyes to the need for it and it just was kind of weighing heavy on our hearts.”

Hannibal Area Coordinator Brittany McCaskey said since Coyote Hill opened last October, they trained 16 new foster families in eight different Missouri counties.

She said 10 new foster children have been supported in the area.

“It’s been a lot of work as an office of one person, but it’s been amazing to see how our community has really stepped up to help children and families that have been impacted by foster care,” McCaskey said.

McCaskey said there are around 250 kids are in foster care in Marion, Ralls, and Monroe Counties, but there could be more, as many kids have parents who face substance abuse. Her goal is to train around 20 more foster families.

“And that those homes can really work with the biological parents and build relationships to do wrap-around services for them,” she said.

McCaskey said another goal she has is to educate people working in schools and the court system about Trust-Based Relational Intervention so they can better support vulnerable children.

If you are interested in volunteering or fostering, Coyote Hill will host an info meeting on Dec. 1 at the Holiday Inn Express. That starts at 6 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported that an estimated 632,000 were in foster care in the U.S. in 2020.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services over 14,000 children and youth are in Missouri’s foster care.

According to Missouri Adoption Hear Gallery, more than 1,600 children in Missouri are looking for forever families. To learn more about how to adopt these children, click here.

Visit Coyote Hill’s website for more information on becoming a foster parent or to donate.

For more information about foster care in the Tri-States:

