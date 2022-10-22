Fire at Culver Stockton College

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire at Culver Stockton college in Canton, Missouri.

A spokesperson for the college confirmed the fire was in the Physical Plant and that no one was hurt.

She would not allow WGEM News on the property to ask firefighters on scene for any more details.

WGEM arrived around 10 p.m., Friday, but we don’t know when the fire started, how it started, or anything inside the building.

WGEM made a call to the Canton Fire Department, but couldn’t get through.

Stay with WGEM for more updates on the story.

