Louisiana Mo. police chief makes first court appearance

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief made his first court appearance Friday morning in Pike County, Missouri, according to the Circuit Clerk.

William Jones 50 and his girlfriend, Alexis Thone, 25 were read their charges and the court date was reset to Nov. 2 at 8:45 a.m. where they will announce their counsel.

The pair are facing felony drug charges after one of the woman’s brothers was found dead and another of her brothers apparently overdosed Tuesday night.

Pike County, Mo., Sheriff Stephen Korte reported Wednesday that an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the nonemergency line of Pike County 911 and Central Dispatch about 9:53 p.m., Tuesday, to report a death at a home in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street in Louisiana. The home was that of William Jones and his girlfriend Alexis J. Thone.

Responders at the scene reportedly found Gabriel Thone, 24, brother of Alexis Thone, dead. An unidentified 21-year-old brother was found to be in respiratory distress. Responders reportedly were able to revive the second brother with naloxone, and he was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested about 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, during a traffic stop in Louisiana.

Jones has been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, a class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and tampering with evidence, a class E felony. His bond was set at $150,000 cash only, and he is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

Alexis Thone has been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, a class C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and she is being held in the Pike County Jail.

