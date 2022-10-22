One More Warm, Windy and Dry Day

Gusty Southerly winds between a developing low pressure system and high pressure brought record tying warm weather to the region Saturday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday was abnormally warm, with Quincy tying a record high of 85 degrees set back in 1963! The warmth does not stop there, with near record warm overnight low temperatures... staying in the 60′s both Saturday night and Sunday night. Sunday afternoon will feature another day of breezy conditions with partly cloudy skies. The constant breeze and continued warm weather (with highs near 80) will prompt another day of high fire danger on Sunday. The threat level may not be as high as Saturday thanks to slowly rising humidity levels but burning is still discouraged.

After the dry weekend, rain returns to the forecast Sunday night through Tuesday. A strong low pressure system will sweep a cold front through the region Monday into Tuesday. Temps on Monday will remain above average, with plenty of clouds and widespread showers arriving later in the afternoon. The clouds and rain stick around through Tuesday (especially along and East of the Illinois River), helping to keep temperatures in the 50′s. Seasonable weather continues after the much needed rainfall.

