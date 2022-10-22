WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) QND Lady Raiders Open Play On The Volleyball Court Against Hartsburg At Quincy Notre Dame Invite

2-Day High School Volleyball Tournament Now Underway On The Quincy University Campus
Quincy Notre Dame Rolls Past Jacksonville On The IHSA Volleyball Court 2-0
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame Invite is now underway on the campus of Quincy University. The exciting two-day event will run today and Saturday at the QU Fitness Center Gymnasium.

Earlier today in “The Gem City” QND hit the court in their opener against Hartsburg-Emden. After 2 sets, the Lady Raiders rolled to a 25-16, 25–17 victory.

Later in the day, junior Emma Hoing and senior Abbey Schreacke led (27-3) Quincy Notre Dame up against the defending 2A state champs from Montini Catholic. The Lady Raiders came out on fire and beat the Montini in 3 sets by the scores of 25-17, 19-25, 15-4.

The QND Lady Raiders are now (28-3) on the season. The “Blue & Gold” will face DeKalb to wrap up pool play at 9:30 am Saturday on the QU campus.

