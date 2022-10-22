WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) Quincy Blue Devils Ready To Host Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium On “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The time has certainly flown by, but believe it or not, Quincy High School will play their final regular season home game on this “Football Friday Night!’ Heading into Week 9 of the regular season, (6-2) QHS is now set to host (4-4) Rock Island at Flinn Memorial Stadium in a special Western Big 6 Conference rivalry battle this evening starting at 7:00 p.m. The Rocks need a win to become eligible for post-season play, while QHS wants to get a victory to put them in a prime position to lock up a home football game during the upcoming IHSA playoffs.

Last season the Rocks beat the Blue Devils by 30 points on the pep gridiron, and this year, QHS would love to return the favor against their top conference rival. Tonight’s game will also be “Senior Night” at Flinn so emotions will be sky high for the players preparing to play in their final regular season home game with family, friends, and classmates looking on from the stands.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Blue Devils head coach Rick Little to get his breakdown on the game against RIHS. We’ll also check in with senior wide receiver/safety Greg Quince and junior offensive lineman Chris Flachs to get their thoughts on facing the Rocks during the “WGEM Game Of The Week!”

