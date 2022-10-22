WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) “Sports Extra” Quincy’s Jeraius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD’s Against Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Blue Devils Rally From 28 Points Down To Beat The rocks in A Western Big 6 Thriller In The Gem City
Quincy's Jerarius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD's Against Rock Island
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, October 21, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

Week 9

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference

Rock Island 42

Quincy 47

QHS Ends The Regular Season At (7-2)

QHS: (Soph) Jeraius Rice (215 Yards Rushing / 5 Touchdowns)

IHSA

West Hancock 0

Rushville-Industry 64

Macomb 46

Illini West 0

MHS Bombers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)

Calhoun/Brussels 6

Camp Point Central 42

CPC Panthers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)

Unity 46

West Central 26

Riverton 12

Pittsfield 34

MSHSAA Football

Clark County 0

(1) Monroe City 50

MC Panthers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)

Battle 21

Hannibal 27

South Shelby 31

Palmyra 6

North Shelby 90

Braymer 72

Louisiana 50

Wright City 47

Harrisburg 56

Scotland County 6

Van-Far 8

Mark Twain 64

Highland 6

Brookfield 34

Bowling Green 61

North Callaway 12

BG Bobcats Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

