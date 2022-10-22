WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) “Sports Extra” Quincy’s Jeraius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD’s Against Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Blue Devils Rally From 28 Points Down To Beat The rocks in A Western Big 6 Thriller In The Gem City
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, October 21, 2022
“Football Friday Night”
Week 9
IHSA
Western Big 6 Conference
Rock Island 42
Quincy 47
QHS Ends The Regular Season At (7-2)
QHS: (Soph) Jeraius Rice (215 Yards Rushing / 5 Touchdowns)
IHSA
West Hancock 0
Rushville-Industry 64
Macomb 46
Illini West 0
MHS Bombers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)
Calhoun/Brussels 6
Camp Point Central 42
CPC Panthers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)
Unity 46
West Central 26
Riverton 12
Pittsfield 34
MSHSAA Football
Clark County 0
(1) Monroe City 50
MC Panthers Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)
Battle 21
Hannibal 27
South Shelby 31
Palmyra 6
North Shelby 90
Braymer 72
Louisiana 50
Wright City 47
Harrisburg 56
Scotland County 6
Van-Far 8
Mark Twain 64
Highland 6
Brookfield 34
Bowling Green 61
North Callaway 12
BG Bobcats Close Out The Regular-Season At (9-0)
