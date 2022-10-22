WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) Rushville-Industry Lady Rockets Celebrate “Senior Night” On The Volleyball Hardwood

IHSA Volleyball: RIHS Lady Rockets Honor Their Seven Seniors As They Host South Fulton On The Hardwood
Rushville-Industry Rolls Past South Fulton In Straight Sets On The IHSA Volleyball Court
Rushville-Industry Rolls Past South Fulton In Straight Sets On The IHSA Volleyball Court
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was truly a special evening filled with high emotions in Rushville, Illinois as the Lady Rockets volleyball program honored the 7 Seniors on their roster.

Along with members of their families, the 7 Lady Rockets took part in a special “Senior Night” ceremony before RIHS faced South Fulton on the hardwood. Once play got underway, the Lady Rockets showcased their serving talents to post some early points against the visitors. RIHS used that momentum, and the support of a very vocal fan base, to power their way to a convincing 2-0 win over SFHS. Lady Rockets won by the scores of 25-22 and 25-23 to raise their record to (11-22) on the season.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Culver-Stockton vs. Clarke University - Homecoming Game

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 20) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rolling On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Now Sit Just One Win Away From A Trip To The State Semifinals In Columbia

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) Quincy Blue Devils Ready To Host Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Host Rock Island Tonight At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) QND Lady Raiders Open Play On The Volleyball Court Against Hartsburg At Quincy Notre Dame Invite

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Returns To Action In The Gem City

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 21) Quincy Notre Dame Invite Underway On The Volleyball Courts At QU

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) “Sports Extra” Quincy’s Jeraius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD’s Against Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Win Their 7th Game Of The Season At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) "Sports Extra" QHS Blue Devils Beat Rock Island At Flinn In The WB6

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) WIU Head Women’s Basketball Coach JD Gravina Offers Insight On The Upcoming (2022-23) Season On The College Hardwood

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Head Women's Basketball Coach JD Gravina Offers Insight On The (2022-23) Basketball Season

Sports

WIU Head Women's Basketball Coach JD Gravina Offers Insight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls Past Serena In The Class 1A Sectional Semifinals

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls Past Serena On The Post-Season Soccer Pitch