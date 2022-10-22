WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) Rushville-Industry Lady Rockets Celebrate “Senior Night” On The Volleyball Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was truly a special evening filled with high emotions in Rushville, Illinois as the Lady Rockets volleyball program honored the 7 Seniors on their roster.

Along with members of their families, the 7 Lady Rockets took part in a special “Senior Night” ceremony before RIHS faced South Fulton on the hardwood. Once play got underway, the Lady Rockets showcased their serving talents to post some early points against the visitors. RIHS used that momentum, and the support of a very vocal fan base, to power their way to a convincing 2-0 win over SFHS. Lady Rockets won by the scores of 25-22 and 25-23 to raise their record to (11-22) on the season.

