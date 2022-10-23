Beneficial Rain on the Way

Despite a few isolated showers and storms Sunday, much of the day remained dry with temperatures once again peaking well above average. This warm and dry streak will come to an end however as a strong low pressure system takes shape in the plains.

Through the day on Monday, the region will see mostly cloudy skies as the low pressure system and associated cold front move in. Ahead of the front, breezy Southerly winds will continue, which will usher high temps back up into the low to mid 70′s. The front will begin to move through the Tri-States Monday late afternoon and evening, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms along with it. Rain will continue through the overnight hours.

Heading into the day on Tuesday, another low pressure system will ride the front and bring a second dose of rain to the region. The secondary low will likely bring the heaviest rain to eastern parts of the Tri-States (Pike and Scott counties) where rain totals will be the highest. If the system moves a touch West, higher rain totals can be expected for the rest of the region. Cloud cover and rain will limit highs on Tuesday to the mid 50′s which is back below average. Seasonable weather continues past Tuesday.

