Breast cancer survivors, warriors speak out at 16th annual Pink Pass it On 5K

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 200 turned up at the 16th annual Pink Pass it On 5K Walk aimed to raise awareness for breast cancer and help those who are diagnosed with it.

At the event this year was survivor Michelle Ehernrich, who gave a speech in Washington Park before the walk. She started her speech by saying she never thought she would be thankful for a heart attack.

“Because it caught my cancer very early,” Ehernrich said. “I was 36 last year when I was first told I had an enlarged lymph node in my armpit.”

Those who were in the thick of battling breast cancer also attended the walk.

Among one of them was April Folweiler who was diagnosed last May.

“This is my first time ever really doing anything like this,” Folweiler said. “I feel like I have a wonderful support group at Blessing, I have an amazing team and I am undergoing treatment right now, so I thought it was a good idea to come out and support my supporters.”

Folweiler’s son, friends and cousin, who traveled all the way from California, came out to support her.

“When I was diagnosed I first thought ‘oh my gosh what am I going to do?’ You know, I have an 8-year-old little boy I have two older children,” she said. “I just get up every day and think I’m going to be happy, put a smile on my face and just go. That’s what I do.”

Each year, the Pink Pass it On walk helps people battling breast cancer get the financial support they need.

Blessing Breast Cancer Center Manager Dawn Herzog said proceeds from the event will go toward the Blessing Foundation Breast Services Fund.

“So far we have raised $117,000 over the past 15 years,” Herzog said. “Our goal mainly is to just get women out here, share the love and raise money for the community.”

Herzog said support is available and encourages anyone diagnosed with breast cancer to reach out even if you don’t think you can afford health services.

Call The Blessing Foundation at 217-223-8400 ext. 4283.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and 1 in 39 will die from it.

