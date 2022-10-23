Community members come together to build homes for veterans

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - 2x4′s for Hope is an organization that works with communities to give veterans a home.

Volunteers with 2x4′s for Hope are building their second of three homes for veterans in the Rushville area.

“Veterans, they sacrifice so much for the freedoms that we have. This is something near and dear to me,” said 2x4′s for Hope volunteer Joe Deck. “I have brothers that served in the military, I know a lot of friends that served in the military. This is just a small way to repay their sacrifice.”

Deck and other volunteers helped build their first home for local veteran Wayne Peacock a few months ago.

“It’s something for the veterans and I appreciate it, it really helped me out,” said Vietnam Veteran Wayne Peacock.

Committee members with 2x4′s for Hope are in the process of making this home for a local veteran.

Deck said veterans, like Peacock, have been grateful for the work volunteers have been putting in.

“The veterans that end up in these homes, they’re always grateful and just blown away by the outpouring of the community towards them,” said Deck.

Deck said they hope they can finish the home they’re currently working on by Nov. 11, 2022.

The 2x4′s for Hope Rushville Committee has plans to start building the third home by the beginning of 2023.

You can visit 2x4′s for Hope’s website for further information on how you can get involved.

