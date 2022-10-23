Community members come together to build homes for veterans

2x4 is an organization that works with communities to give veterans a home.
2x4 is an organization that works with communities to give veterans a home.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - 2x4′s for Hope is an organization that works with communities to give veterans a home.

Volunteers with 2x4′s for Hope are building their second of three homes for veterans in the Rushville area.

“Veterans, they sacrifice so much for the freedoms that we have. This is something near and dear to me,” said 2x4′s for Hope volunteer Joe Deck. “I have brothers that served in the military, I know a lot of friends that served in the military. This is just a small way to repay their sacrifice.”

Deck and other volunteers helped build their first home for local veteran Wayne Peacock a few months ago.

“It’s something for the veterans and I appreciate it, it really helped me out,” said Vietnam Veteran Wayne Peacock.

Committee members with 2x4′s for Hope are in the process of making this home for a local veteran.

Deck said veterans, like Peacock, have been grateful for the work volunteers have been putting in.

“The veterans that end up in these homes, they’re always grateful and just blown away by the outpouring of the community towards them,” said Deck.

Deck said they hope they can finish the home they’re currently working on by Nov. 11, 2022.

The 2x4′s for Hope Rushville Committee has plans to start building the third home by the beginning of 2023.

You can visit 2x4′s for Hope’s website for further information on how you can get involved.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Fire at Culver-Stockton College Physical Plant
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
Little House on the Prarie autograph signing.
Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
House fire on York Street
Roof of home on York Street catches fire
Quincy's Jerarius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD's Against Rock Island
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) “Sports Extra” Quincy’s Jeraius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD’s Against Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Hannibal Public School District to host job fair
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
The Veterans Resource Fair begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center...
Veterans Resource Fair coming to Quincy for a third year
Boil Order
Boil order issued for New London after water main break
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child