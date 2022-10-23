Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - According to Superintendent of the Hannibal School District Susan Johnson, Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley has been placed on administrative leave.

The announcement was made around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

WGEM News reached out Hannibal School District Public Relations and Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell and a reason for this action was not given.

During Whitley’s absence, former Assistant Superintendent Maria Mundle will be filling in.

