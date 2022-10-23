Families return to Lee County’s trick or treat alternative

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Having fun doesn’t have to be dangerous.

A Halloween event held in the Tri-States on Saturday provided a safe place for kids to be entertained with activities the whole family could enjoy.

All Treats No Tricks organizer Tammy Lemaster said it takes about a year’s worth of planning to put on this event.

“It was just something that we had thought about six years ago, ‘Hey this would be something fun’, and then of course we got into it, everybody’s gotten into it and now you know it’s something we look forward to doing every year,” said Lemaster.

It’s hosted by the Lee County Crime Stoppers, a program that gives residents the ability to provide anonymous information about criminal activity in the area.

Lemaster is the president of that group and said her team has put this event on for six years to try and provide a not-so-scary Halloween experience to the people of the county.

Parents like Donnellson resident Molly McDonald said they appreciate having a safe space like this for them to bring their kids to trick or treat.

“It feels super safe to be here, it’s enclosed most majority of the time and there’s so many vendors here and it’s just an amazing experience,” said McDonald.

Lemaster said the group has been working closely with community members to provide this space.

“It’s not scary for them, you know, they can come in and they can look at the stuff and go ‘Wow!’ you know parents can come in, it can be a family event,” said Lemaster.

About 40 community groups and businesses donated or set up vendor tables at the event, which organizers and attendees said was detrimental to the event happening in the first place.

“I’m very thankful to have something like this in our community,” said McDonald.

The Lee County Crime Stoppers will begin planning for next year’s All Treats No Tricks in about a week.

