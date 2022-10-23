Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Missouri’s 2022 Wizard of Oz Days took place at the Mark Twain Caves on Saturday where they also celebrated legendary Judy Garland’s, who played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, 100th birthday.

Garland’s son Joe Luft was there to talk about his mother and what it was like growing up with her.

Actors from Little House on the Prairie made an appearance, too, cosplaying as different characters from The Wizard of Oz and signing autographs.

Alison Arngrim, who played Nasty Nellie Oleson, dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West; Charlotte Stewart, who was cast as Miss Beadle, dressed up as Glinda, the good witch; and Wendi Lou Lee, who played Baby Grace Ingalls, appeared as Dorothy Gale.

“We always say The Wizard of Oz relates to people from fetal to fatal,” said MC speaker Michael Siewert. “From infancy to old age. We’ve had all ages here today and it’s been pretty great. And it’s been fabulous weather and it’s just brought people out in costume celebrating The Wizard of Oz and Little House on the Prairie.”

The interactive experience featured vendors, performances and an immersive “Lizard of Oz” exhibition.

