Mendoza campaign visits Quincy for soup fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza stopped in Quincy on Saturday for a soup supper fundraiser.

The Chicago democrat stopped at the American Legion Post in Quincy to share her thoughts on why she believes voters should elect her to her second full term in office.

During her tenure, Mendoza spearheaded the passage of four key pieces of legislation aimed at righting the state’s financial woes and making state government more transparent.

“I inherited a 17, close to $17 billion back log of unpaid bills, today that back log is gone,” said Mendoza. “I paid it down over a year ago before a penny of the federal ARPA stimulus dollars made their way into Illinois.

While she has been in office, the state’s credit rating received its first upgrades in two decades.

Mendoza will face republican Shannon Teresi in next month’s general election.

