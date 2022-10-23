Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a vehicle and its driver that hit a 7-year-old Fort Madison boy at Riverview Park on Saturday.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, QPD and the Adams County Ambulance Service responded to 1001 N 2nd Street for a child that had been struck by a vehicle.

Police reported that the boy was walking eastbound in the parking area on the west side of Riverview Park when a SUV traveling northbound in the parking lot struck him. The vehicle then fled without stopping to help or provide information.

Police said the boy was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and then released.

According to police, the vehicle is a silver or tan smaller sized SUV.

QPD is requesting anyone that has information regarding this incident to call 217-228-4470.

Anonymous information can be submitted to the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or www.quincycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.