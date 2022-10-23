Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Pedestrian hit (MGN)(WVVA News)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a vehicle and its driver that hit a 7-year-old Fort Madison boy at Riverview Park on Saturday.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, QPD and the Adams County Ambulance Service responded to 1001 N 2nd Street for a child that had been struck by a vehicle.

Police reported that the boy was walking eastbound in the parking area on the west side of Riverview Park when a SUV traveling northbound in the parking lot struck him. The vehicle then fled without stopping to help or provide information.

Police said the boy was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and then released.

According to police, the vehicle is a silver or tan smaller sized SUV.

QPD is requesting anyone that has information regarding this incident to call 217-228-4470.

Anonymous information can be submitted to the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or www.quincycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Fire at Culver-Stockton College Physical Plant
Little House on the Prarie autograph signing.
Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Quincy's Jerarius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD's Against Rock Island
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 21) “Sports Extra” Quincy’s Jeraius Rice Runs Wild For 5 TD’s Against Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
House fire on York Street
Roof of home on York Street catches fire

Latest News

Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Breast cancer survivors and warriors speak out at 16th annual Pink Pass it On 5K
Breast cancer survivors and warriors speak out at 16th annual Pink Pass it On 5K
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s campaign visits Quincy
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s campaign visits Quincy
Families return to Lee County’s trick or treat alternative
Families return to Lee County’s trick or treat alternative