Veterans Resource Fair coming to Quincy for a third year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thursday, Oct. 27 will mark the third year for the Tri-State Veterans Support group’s Veterans Resource Fair.

The event will feature a variety of local, state and national veterans organizations. Tri-State Veterans Support chairman Richard Elsenpeter said representatives from Goodwill, Salvation Army and Veterans Assistance Commissions will be in attendance.

”There’s a lot of great resources that veterans have access to, but a lot of times they have no idea what they are or where they’re at, so this is a great place to go ahead and bring a lot of these resources together,” Elsenpeter said.

Elsenpeter noted that approximately 38 vendors will be at the fair.

“In our second year we probably tripled the amount we had come in, and we’re looking at probably tripling numbers again,” Elsenpeter added. “Every year it seems to be growing, maturing and we’re getting more vendors in.”

Elsenpeter said that the event originally started as a way to assist homeless veterans.

“We determined that we needed to open this up to not just homeless veterans in the Tri-State region, but to all veterans that can come in that may be in a crisis, maybe they need help or resources,” Elsenpeter said.

An opening ceremony at 1 p.m. will take place at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Worship Theater located at 405 Vermont Street followed by the fair from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.