Boil order issued for New London after water main break

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Cannon Water District No.1 issued a boil water order on Sunday for all customers south of Salt River and East of Route F for New London, Missouri.

The boil order also affects customers in Frankford, Mo., which is in Pike County, Mo.

They recommend that affected customers boil their drinking water for up to 5 minutes.

The order will be in place until Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

