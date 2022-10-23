Boil order issued for New London after water main break

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Cannon Water District No.1 issued a boil water order on Sunday for all customers south of Salt River and East of Route F for New London, Missouri.

The boil order also affects customers in Frankford, Mo., which is in Pike County, Mo.

They recommend that affected customers boil their drinking water for up to 5 minutes.

The order will be in place until Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

