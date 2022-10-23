WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 20) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rolling On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage is now set. The Canton Lady Tigers softball team, fresh off their win against La Plata on Wednesday evening, received some very good news earlier today. CHS will host Brayner on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in a highly anticipated Class 1 State Quarterfinal showdown.

Lady Tigers head softball coach Kristyn Arens guided the Lady Tigers to a 5-inning blowout against the Lady Bulldogs of LHS yesterday, and after that confidence builder, this hard charging team, led by (Sr) Nariah Clay, (Soph) Macy Glasgow, and standout pitcher Emma Hultz sits just one win away from a trip to the Class 1 State Semifinals in Columbia, Missouri.

We’ll check in on the roaring Tigers as we take a closer look at the one player, that most Tigers on the roster all agree, is really inspiring this entire squad by her amazing feats in the circle this season.

