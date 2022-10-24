Agriculture equipment facing delays

QUINCY (WGEM) - As harvest season rolls on, some tractors are having to stay parked due to supply problems.

James Weisenberger, general manager at Selby Implement, said some farmers have experienced long delays for certain tractor parts.

The delays vary depending upon the tractor type and retailer, with some basic parts such as motors and filters seeing delays, while more modern and high-tech tractors are experiencing delays getting semi-conductors.

Weisenberger said age of the tractor is a big factor on whether or not there are delays.

“It’s a little bit of everything, it just kind of depends on the model and the vintage of it... whether it’s a newer machine or an older machine. That’s a lot of the problem, the newer stuff seems to be a little more backordered than normal,” said Weisenberger.

He said in order to save time, he recommends farmers regularly check their equipment before beginning a days work.

“If you spend a little bit of extra time before you go in the field in the morning or in the evening... so some prechecks, extra grease here and there, maybe some lube on the chains. Just take a little extra time to check things over and make sure they’re ready to go,” said Weisenberger.

He said spending that extra time could keep farmers from spending some extra cash.

Many parts have doubled or tripled in price, so keeping the tractors and their parts in working order can save a lot of money.

