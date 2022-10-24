Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23rd, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Maurice Schmidt

Terri Hare

Tim Parker

Madison Hall

Pete Stansberry

Doug Brinkman

Denise Yuskis

Alan Drebes

Aleen Ott

Sharon Caldwell

Michael Perkins

Connor Howell

Duane Schulz

Sekani Schroder

Jim Runyon

Travis Taute

Noah Murphy

Jill DeRoos

Sara Spurgeon

Lori Buss

Debbie Hocker

Mitzie Basler

ANNIVERSARIES

Jake & Erin Dietrich

Anthonee & Kirsten Abbey

Jerry & Carla Motley

Clayton & Heidi Stark

Larry & Karen Gottman

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 24th, 2022

Updated: moments ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 24, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 24, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 21st, 2022

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 22nd, 2022

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 20th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 19th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 18th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 18, 2022

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 18, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 17th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 16th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com