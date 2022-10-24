Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 24th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Garrett Hudson
Nick Cawthon
James Gallaher
Joseph Williams Jr.
Kent Bunte
Betty Vanos
Sharon Durst
Joan Parkhill
Samuel Genenbacher
Chris Wegs
Donald Lucas
Vanessa Lucas
David Cooley
Jensen Charron
Jeff Kennedy
Alex Murphy
Pat Banks
Sarah Macomber
John Carlberg
Shane Stotts
Alex Faith Buss
Gene Powell
Carter Miller
Bridgett Johnson
ANNIVERSARIES
Todd & Julie Curry
Chaise & Meredith Roe
Ryan & Carrie Campbell
Kirk & Gayla Huckey
Joe & Barb Hirner
Justin & Katherine Hollensteiner
Pastor Earl & Trish Wiseman
Jim & Cora Dotson
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.