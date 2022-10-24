Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

Kelsey Whitley
Kelsey Whitley(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media.

The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween party on Saturday night where she took multiple pictures of the decorations and costumes and posted them to her social media. It was then brought to her attention that one of the pictures was deemed offensive.

On Sunday, Superintendent of the Hannibal School District Susan Johnson announced that Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley had been placed on administrative leave.

Hannibal School District did not give a reason for the decision and stated it was a “personnel matter.”

RELATED: Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
Little House on the Prarie autograph signing.
Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Fire
Fire at Culver-Stockton College Physical Plant

Latest News

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
Heating safety tips
QFD, furnace experts give heating safety tips
Veterans Resource Fair coming to Quincy for a third year
Veterans Resource Fair coming to Quincy for a third year