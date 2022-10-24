Get ready for a real soaker

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rainfall totals should reach an inch or better for most of the region.
Rainfall totals should reach an inch or better for most of the region.(Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are about to be witness to the most rain we’ve had since probably Labor Day or earlier. Rain sets in tonight in a light to moderate fashion, and will continue through much of the night. There will be rain again throughout the day on Tuesday as a storm system rolls from the southwestern portions of Missouri right up through the Tri-States. Rain totals will average anywhere from 1 inch to 2 inches for most of the area, there could be some locations that see as much as 3 inches. The heavy axis of rain would be along Scott County and Pike County area.

Drought conditions will improve with the expected rain
Drought conditions will improve with the expected rain(Max Inman)

This rainfall is much needed and beneficial as much of the region is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or moderate drought conditions. It appears as if the bulk of the harvesting for the farmers is complete. This rain will slow things down for those areas that are not harvested.

Temps after midweek will return to more normal numbers
Temps after midweek will return to more normal numbers(Max Inman)

Once the rain passes through, we are set up for a typically dry forecast with low temperatures that remain above the freezing Mark through the next seven days and high temps that will run near normal.

