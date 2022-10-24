Grab the rain gear. Rain likely later today and tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is starting off very warm for this time of year, as temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We have a mostly cloudy start to the day as clouds continue to pill into the Tri-States. A cold front will be approaching the area through the day today. Before that front arrives, we will have one more warm and breezy day. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s with winds out of the south gusting up to 30 mph. Widespread rain will develop by late this afternoon over the Missouri side of the Tri-States before spreading eastward through the rest of the Tri-States. At times, the showers will be a steady rain but at other times it will come down a bit harder. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question as well. Thankfully, we will not have any severe storms. By this evening, the cold front itself will be moving through. Then, the rain showers will continue into tonight as well. This initial round of showers will drop anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.5″ of rain.

In the meantime, a low pressure system will develop over the Texas panhandle during the day today. This low will slide along the cold front and will eventually move into our neck of the woods by tomorrow. This second round of rain will be widespread as well.

By the time the rain comes to an end, grand totals will reach 1″ - 3″. This will be the most significant rain event since at least Labor Day weekend. If not early August.

