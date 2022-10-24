Grab the rain gear. Rain likely later today and tomorrow.

Rain showers will be likely late this afternoon and evening.
Rain showers will be likely late this afternoon and evening.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is starting off very warm for this time of year, as temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We have a mostly cloudy start to the day as clouds continue to pill into the Tri-States. A cold front will be approaching the area through the day today. Before that front arrives, we will have one more warm and breezy day. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s with winds out of the south gusting up to 30 mph. Widespread rain will develop by late this afternoon over the Missouri side of the Tri-States before spreading eastward through the rest of the Tri-States. At times, the showers will be a steady rain but at other times it will come down a bit harder. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question as well. Thankfully, we will not have any severe storms. By this evening, the cold front itself will be moving through. Then, the rain showers will continue into tonight as well. This initial round of showers will drop anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.5″ of rain.

In the meantime, a low pressure system will develop over the Texas panhandle during the day today. This low will slide along the cold front and will eventually move into our neck of the woods by tomorrow. This second round of rain will be widespread as well.

By the time the rain comes to an end, grand totals will reach 1″ - 3″. This will be the most significant rain event since at least Labor Day weekend. If not early August.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms
Little House on the Prarie autograph signing.
Guest celebrities make appearance at Wizard of Oz Days to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
Fire
Fire at Culver-Stockton College Physical Plant

Latest News

Weather Extra: Winter Outlook
Weather Extra: Winter Outlook
Evening WX 10-23-2022
Evening WX 10-23-2022
Widespread rain amounts of half an inch to an inch are likely, with some areas (especially...
Beneficial Rain on the Way
Deep Dive into Record Warmth
Deep Dive into record warmth