Harvest nearing last few weeks

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Many local farmers spent much of Monday morning and early afternoon in the fields, trying to get ahead of the upcoming rainfall.

According to the latest crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), there are now less and less fields needing to be completed.

The report shows that for the corn crop, Illinois and Missouri are leading the charge with more than 75% harvested as of Monday. Iowa was a bit behind with 58% harvested.

When it comes to soybeans, the script is flipped with Iowa leading the charge at 81% of the crop harvested.

Illinois falls behind with 66% of soybeans harvested and Missouri comes in at just under 50%.

Adams County farmer Ryan Meyer said despite the drought conditions present in the region, the crop yields so far have been close to average.

“Yields have been kind of a wide range. You hit spots where there was a little but more moisture and the crops real good. And then you hit spots where the ground just dried out and then they’re not so good,” said Meyer.

He said the fields could have used a little extra rain through August and early September.

However, the recent dry spell has allowed the crops to dry out thus accelerating the harvest.

While farmers may wish for clear skies overhead to finish the harvest, Meyer said more rain would be beneficial up North to help raise the Mississippi River levels.

He said the low river levels have not had a huge impact on local farmers just yet, but that may change.

“Most of the grain right now, there is a lot going to the river terminals and other elevators. There’s been some exporting on barges now and there will be more in the future. And if the river doesn’t come up, that could definitely be a problem,” said Meyer.

He said as long as Monday and Tuesday’s rain does not delay too long, most regional farmers should be able to complete their harvest within the next few weeks.

You can find the latest crop progress reports from NASS here.

