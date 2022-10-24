Hospital Report: October 24, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Richard L. Long, 86, of Keokuk, IA died at Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Dorothy Louise Collins, age 73, of Canton, MO passed away October 23 at the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home.

George William Hoffman, age 91, of Canton, MO died October 23 at Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, MO. Davis Funeral Home.

Barbara J. Clow age 78, of  Quincy, died October 22 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Michael A. “Mike” Creek, age 75, of Quincy, died October 22 in St. Vincent’s Home/Quincy Health Care. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Patricia Ann Eisele, 58, of Largo, FL and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away October 20 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Hazel Lerene Sigler, age 81, of Quincy, died on October 20 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mary Helen Arcaro, age 78 of Quincy, died on October 19 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Johnny & Missy Dahl of Quincy, IL..girl

Levi Von Burg  & Amber Vaughn of Quincy, IL.....twin boys

Eric & Megan Kirgan of Pleasant Hill, IL....girl

