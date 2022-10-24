Knox County commissioners approve windmill agreements

KNOX COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - The Knox County Commissioners met again to vote on the Northeast Missouri Wind Project.

After further discussion and revision of the agreement, they approved and voted to continue the project.

“We’ve heard from our constituents, both for and against, in order to try to implement their suggestions and I think we’ve come up with a very good agreement that will serve both parties well,” Knox County Presiding commissioner Evan Glasgow said.

Last Monday, Oct. 17, they turned down the agreement and had it revised with Cordelio Power.

The revised agreement setting a minimum distance any windmill must be from a residence.

Although the Knox County Commissioners voted to go through with the agreement, several community members are unhappy with the vote.

“I just think it’s a waste of time and money,” Knox County Resident Eldon Clockey said. “The people that will get the checks out of it will like it for a while, but it ruins the farm ground, it totally ruins a flat land.”

Even though some residents show concern, the plans will continue to move foward.

Cordelio Power will now begin to prepare for the next steps.

“The next steps for this project are to start the detailed design that will define the location of the turbines. We expect that to take a number of months,” Cordelio Power Senior Director of Development Tim Vaught said.

Along with drawing up designs, they’ll be conducting bird studies before they install the turbines.

Vaught said they have over 100 famers that signed their land up to be a part of this project.

If all goes to plan, Cordelio Power is hoping to break ground in 2024.

