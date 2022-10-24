Macomb schools seeing positive behavior change stemming from SRO addition

MACOMB (WGEM) - Officials in the Macomb School District are seeing a noticeable difference in students behavior this school year. This comes after the district incorporated a second school resource officer.

Jr. High School Principal Dana Isackson said that last year the school dealt with several instances of bullying, students leaving classrooms without permission and entering classes they weren’t supposed to.

“We’ve seen students who haven’t been in school for two years, and slowly they’re becoming reoriented,” Isackson said. “Their instincts were a little more bold.”

Isackson said some bold moves resulted in arrests. She said in most cases it was parents who requested law enforcement intervention. Isackson noted that no arrests have been made this school year.

Isackson gives a lot of credit to the addition of a second school resource officer.

Caitlin Lovell had moved to Macomb from South Carolina with previous experience as an SRO. Being in Macomb now two years, Lovell said she wants to make an impact on the school district.

“Them [students] being able to see us more often other than just in times of need, and being bale to socialize inside the school has been great,” Lovell said. “We’re having more kids approach us so they understand we’re here to help them.”

Lovell also makes appearances in classrooms to teach Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) classes. Additionally, she travels from school to school.

“With two SRO’s there’s always somebody here and they’re getting used to seeing us,” Lovell added.

Eighth grade math teacher Julie Stufflebeam is one educator who mentioned that she has seen a difference in the behavior of students.

Stufflebeam said the pandemic played a detrimental role in declining students social skills. Now, she is trying to reverse that. Before this school year, the desks in Stufflebeam’s classroom were separated, but now they are grouped together to promote social interaction.

“It’s night and day from last year,” Stufflebeam said. “They’re not used to talking with one another or just the social end of being a junior high student.”

Stufflebeam also credited the district’s effort to bring in another school resource officer as part of the reason for the behavior change.

“It’s like I have a second set of eyes,” Stufflebeam said. “The first set of eyes is great, but when she gets busy or we have a problem arise it’s great to have that second person as the backup.”

The school district is paying a $52,745 salary to the second school resource officer for 1,134 hours, which adds up to seven hours per day for 162 school days.

