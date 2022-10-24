The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child
Daniel Kramer
Quincy man sentenced to 180 months for meth, firearms

Latest News

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Some equipment, such as the tractor on the right, are waiting for parts to arrive to be fixed.
Agriculture equipment facing delays
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power
Macomb Jr. High School Principal Dana Isackson said having two school resource officers has...
Macomb schools seeing positive behavior change stemming from SRO addition
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites